The Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, his Eminence, Reverend Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu-Uche, has returned home after his release by kidnappers in Abia State.

The Prelate was kidnapped on Isochi Road on his way back from a church service along with his Chaplain and the Bishop of Owerri

His release along with the others has been made possible by the payment of a N100 million Naira ransom by the Methodist Church.