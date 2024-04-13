President of Russia ‌Vladimir Putin has tested an experimental nuclear-capable missile to try to send shivers down the spines of Westerners.

The Kremlin however refused to disclose the type of missile launched.

But it was carried out as part of a state testing programme of future missile systems, according to reports.

‌The defence ministry said: ‘The launch objectives were completed in full.’

The launch came late on 12 April – which Russia marks as Cosmonautics Day, commemorating the day in 1961 when Yury Gagarin made the world’s first-ever space flight.

‌A launch on the same day one year ago was believed to be a test of a new version of Putin’s Topol range – known for now as Topol-ME.

The mystery missile in the new launch is not believed to be the Sarmat – or Satan-2 – which appears to be dogged by testing delays.

This is destined to be the largest missile in Putin’s nuclear arsenal, described as an ‘unstoppable’ apocalypse 208-ton intercontinental silo-launched 15,880mph weapon, the size of a 14-storey tower block.

Before properly going into service it is expected to be tested over the South Pole.