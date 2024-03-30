The Ijaw Youth Council has condemned the alleged military invasion of Elder Statesman, Edwin Clark’s country home over the suspected harbour of persons involved in the killing of seventeen officers and soldiers in the Okuama community of Delta State.

The alleged invasion of the Pan Niger Delta Forum Leader, Edwin Clark’s home in Kiagbodo by soldiers in search of culprits involved in the killing of 17 soldiers at Okuama has not gone unnoticed by key players across the Niger Delta region.

Pictures of the alleged ransack continue to generate reactions as the Ijaw Youth Council lends its voice to condemn the incident viewed as a complete disrespect for the elder statesman without due diligence by the Nigerian Military.

The Spokesman of the IYC, Binebai Princewill, also drew the attention of the public to the over seventy Ijaw sons who have allegedly lost their lives over the killing of soldiers in Okuama.

The Nigerian military is tasked to work with concrete intelligence gathering and operations under the rules of engagement as the IYC demands a public apology and compensation over the alleged invasion.

Social activist, Iyakiah Izzi also had his say in the development while urging the military to be more collaborative with sister agencies

The Military has declared eight persons wanted over the killing of 17 army personnel.