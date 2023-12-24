The Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike has lashed out at persons criticizing the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the political crisis in Rivers State.

The former Governor broke his silence on the peace deal at a

thanksgiving service for the former Commissioner for works, Alabo

George-Kelly.

Mr. George-Kelly served as Commissioner for works under former Governor Nyesom Wike.

He recently resigned from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s cabinet.

He is thanking God for the journey so far in his personal life and

political career.

The FCT Minister led other political leaders in the state to attend the

service.

He used the opportunity to speak about President Bola Tinubu’s

intervention in the recent political developments for the first time.

Mr. Wike promised to tow the path of peace as brokered by the President.

Prayers were offered for the stability of the country and for the

success of President Bpla Tinubu and other political leaders.