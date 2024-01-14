Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike says his group has fulfilled their own part of the peace deal brokered by President Bola Tinubu to end the political crisis in Rivers State.



Mr. Wike restated his commitment to the resolution when he visited the Oba of Ogbaland, Eze Nnam-Obi in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.

The former Governor said his resolve to give peace a chance was

strengthened by the appeal from stakeholders like the monarch.

He commended the President for intervening despite the political party difference to ensure that peace return to Rivers State.