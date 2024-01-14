The Minister of Works, David Umahi, says in 24 months, all sections of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway will be completed.

He said this during an inspection of the Abuja-Kaduna section of the highway.

The road is one of Nigeria’s most important highways, it strategically connects the north central zone to the core North.

The Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road forms a critical part of this larger highway system, enabling the movement of people and products from the North to the South and connecting Nigeria to North Africa via the Lagos-Algiers Trans-African Highway.

To address the poor condition and deterioration of this priority road, in 2018 the Federal Government under the previous administration contracted the road with a promise to complete it within 36months.

But, due to insecurity and the lack of free flow of goods and services, minister of works David Umahi negotiated with the contractor who agreed to complete 15 kilometers daily.

Advertisement

Infrastructure is a priority of THE Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, and a way to get food prices down through good transportation, and easy movement of agricultural products.