The Federal Government is taking decisive action to ensure the timely completion of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road project, which has faced significant delays.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Housing, Mahmuda Mamman, made this announcement during his recent assessment visit to monitor the progress of the Abuja-Kaduna section of the road.

The 375-kilometer Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road project, which was awarded by the Buhari administration in 2017 with a budget of 797.2 billion naira, was scheduled to be completed within 36 months.

However, despite the initiation of actual construction in 2018, the project remains unfinished after six years.

Expressing his concern over the slow pace of work, Permanent Secretary Mahmuda Mamman reiterated the government’s commitment to completing the project without any further delays.