The Kaduna Sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, says no fewer than 16 persons died and 27 Others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a road crash on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

The Sector Commander, Mr Kabir Nadabo, who disclosed this added that the fatal road crash occurred at Audu Jhangon village along the expressway.

He explained that the crash occurred around 5.20am when a vehicle (DAF truck) with number plate KUJ 430XC, with overloaded goods, lost control and fell into a ditch.

According to Mr Nadabo “Initial reports indicate the driver was at high speed, probably due to fatigue.

“The combined rescue teams of RS1.114 Zhipe Unit Command and RS1.16B Dutse Outpost conducted the rescue operations.

“The crash involved 65 people, where 27 were injured and 16 people were deceased.

“The injured have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment,” he added.

Mr Nadabo said that upon receiving news of the crash, he visited the scene to have first-hand information as well as direct the rescue team on the evacuation of the deceased to the morgue.

“I also directed the tow truck to remove part of the accident trailer blocking part of the road. The operation is ongoing, and the road is free for movement, “Nadabo said.

Road crashes on the Abuja-Kaduna highway have been a major source of concern with this latest one coming towards the expected rush of travellers through the roads for the Christmas and End of Year activities adding to it.