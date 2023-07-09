An Appeal has gone to government at all levels to embark on massive health education awareness for people at the grassroots in order to safe them from untimely death as many of them lack information on how, where and when to check their bodies.

Members of a non governmental organization with a focus on charity and development made this known during a medical outreach organized for the people of Aiyetoro, Sagamu area of Ogun State.

They say many citizens that need medical attention lack access to it due to lack adequate medical facilities and financial support.

They also appealed to those who are blessed in the society to support the government through provision of healthcare programmes for the masses, while they want government to prioritize training of medical personnel and funding of the sector a priority.

