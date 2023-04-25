Indigenes of Ajiran community in Eti-Osa local govt have embarked on a peaceful protest to demonstrate their displeasure over a decline in community development.

Brandishing placards with various inscriptions, the residents staged a protest within the community, as they alleged unlawful sale of their lands.

They also lamented on poor shelter, lack of basic amenities, and lack of social welfare for the aged and less-privileged.

They appealed to the governor to come to their rescue, as a matter of urgency, for peace to reign with provision of basic amenities spread across the nooks and crannies of Ajiran community.

