Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu says the present administration is now poised to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, in the country so as to create a ripple effect for employment generation for Nigerians.

The First Lady made these remarks while officially flagging off the rebranded and expanded Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme now known as the Renewed Hope Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Programme under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, which held at the banquet hall of the Presidential Villa.

According to the First Lady, the transformative impact that Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises can have on the lives of the vulnerable ones in our society cannot be overemphasized, considering the fact that enterprises are the bedrock of our economy.