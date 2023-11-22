President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja, after a five-day official visit to Berlin in Germany, where he participated in the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) Conference.

President Tinubu, arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 8pm, and was received on arrival by senior members of his administration and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Among those who received the President at the airport were the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike; the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

While in Germany, the President participated in the G20 CwA Conference, where he joined other Heads of State and Government of member-countries, bilateral partners, as well as heads of international organizations and deliberated on the immediate enhancement of economic and business cooperations.

The G20 CwA Conference took place simultaneously with the Fourth G20 Investment Summit, co-hosted by the German government and German business associations.

The President, also on Monday, held bilateral talks with German Chancellor Scholz with top officials of the two countries including Ministers in attendance.

President Tinubu on Tuesday attended the 10th German-Nigerian Business Forum in Berlin where he assured German business community that with Nigeria’s stable political landscape, foreign investments into the country are now very secured.