UN Secretary General urges FG to invest more in education, health, safety

The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres has charged on the need to invest in the future, in education, health and safety
He made this charge at the side of a visit to Maiduguri where he met with the Governor of Borno State
The United Nations Secretary General is on a 2 day mission to Nigeria which is also his first
The Secretary General also visited the Gubio IDP camp where he interacted with the internally displaced
He reiterated the need to ensure the people are reintegrated
This visit is part of his annual Ramadan solidarity visit