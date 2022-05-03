UN Secretary General urges FG to invest more in education, health, safety

The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres has charged on the need to invest in the future, in education, health and safety

He made this charge at the side of a visit to Maiduguri where he met with the Governor of Borno State

The United Nations Secretary General is on a 2 day mission to Nigeria which is also his first

The Secretary General also visited the Gubio IDP camp where he interacted with the internally displaced

He reiterated the need to ensure the people are reintegrated

This visit is part of his annual Ramadan solidarity visit