The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru has inaugurated a Project Implementation Committee for the provision and installation of security surveillance system for the Abuja-Kaduna Highway and railway.

In a statement from the ministry, the Minister said that the provision of the security solutions along the Abuja-Kaduna highways would checkmate the frequent security challenges along the route.

The eight-member committee drawn from the Ministry, the Services and other security Agencies is headed by the Director Joint Services Department of Ministry of Defence.