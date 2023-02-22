The Kaduna State Government is strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders in order to accelerate the state’s implementation of the SDGs agenda.

This was stated in Kaduna by Hajiya Umma Aboki, Commissioner for Planning and Budget Commission, during a four-day validation of the state’s first SDGs Voluntary Local Review (VLR) Report.

Aboki explained that the VLR involves the assessment of SDGs implementation progress and actions towards accelerating the attainment of the goals.

The commissioner said that the efforts to create, harness, document and review data play a vital role in determining, deepening, and engraving the state achievements in SDGs in the sands of time.

“VLRs are proven to be effective tools for monitoring progress at the subnational level.

“They consider local context in setting goals and targets as well as in determining indicators for measuring and monitoring progress through a process called localization,” she said.

She said that the maiden Kaduna State SDGs VLR would highlight priority SDGs targets and indicators peculiar to the state in the State Development Plans, 2016 – 2020 and 2021 – 2025.

She said that the targets and indicators were being tracked for progress towards achieving a consolidated and acceptably report that would be presented at the United Nations General Assembly in 2024.

The SDGs coordinator in the state, Hajiya Aisha Mohammed said that the maiden edition of the VLR highlights the progress made in the implementation and attainment of the 2030 SDGs agenda in the state.

“It includes the successes and lessons learned, the challenges, constraints, and gaps in policy execution, as well as available opportunities.

“This will help in strengthening the implementation strategies going forward towards accelerating the achievement of the goals by the end year of 2030,” Mohammed said.

In his goodwill message, Mr Abubakar Metcho, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on SDGs commended the Kaduna State government for dedication and commitment to achieving the milestones in the SDGs.

Metcho noted that Kaduna state was the only state to have developed the report to this point; he said that Lagos, Kaduna, and Nasarawa states had started the discourse regarding the VLR.

He continued by stating that Kaduna State was the only state with an SDGs report and that other governments had taken note of his leadership style and dedication to achieving the SDGs.

Previously, Mr. Ezekiel Jura, the Deputy Coordinator for the SDGs, stated that the goal of the meeting was to establish an inclusive and participatory validation process in accordance with international standards.

The meeting, according to Jura, was also intended to help the stakeholders validate their contributions and win their trust and commitment to working more closely.