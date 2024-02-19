The Taraba state Governor Agbu Kefas wants a stronger collaboration between State governments and the North East Development Commission, NEDC, to tackle the increasing crime rate as well as youth restiveness in the region.

The Governor made his position known at the flag-off of the Environmental Protection Support Program of the NEDC in Jalingo.

Climate change is a threat to everyone on the planet.

Those living in the embattled northeast region are more vulnerable than most.

The Northeast Commission is educating residents of states in the zone on the dangers of environmental pollution.

At the flag-off of the training in waste management in Taraba State, Governor Kefas and the NEDC want residents to be more conscious of their role in damaging the environment and what they can do to restore it.

Advertisement

The State Coordinator of NEDC, Bashir Nguroje, explained that the five-day training is on Waste collection, enhanced scavenging, and recycling of waste plastic.

Special focus is on the impact of plastic waste on the environment and the benefits of recycling.

Each of the youths engaged by the NEDC on climate change awareness and adaptations will receive a starter pack and stipend of 30,000 Naira.