More investment would be channelled to tourism development in Taraba state, in a bid to increase the state internal generated Revenue.

Governor Agbu Kefas spoke while receiving Trinidad and Tobago Trade Ambassador and Special Advisor, Prof Leslie Rogers and his team at the Government House Jalingo.

The Data released by the Bureau of Statistics in 2022 placed Taraba state as one of the poorest states in Internally Generated Revenue.(IGR).

It showed that N1.93 trillion was generated across the 36 states in Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory in 2022 Internally Generated Revenue.

The data also stated that Lagos, Rivers and FCT top the list with N651.15 billion, N172.89 billion, and N124.4 billion, respectively while the least states on the list are Kebbi (N9.1 billion), Taraba (N10.2 billion), Yobe (N10.5bn).

Taraba is endowed with huge tourism potential which if harnessed will open up the state for all manner of development as well as increase its IGR.

Speaking while playing host to Prof Leslie Rogers a tourist expert, Governor Kefas expressed his administration’s readiness to improve the tourism sector for development to thrive.

The governor said through tourism the state can fund his administration free education policy and other ongoing projects across the sixteen local government areas of the state.

He said many people have exploited the state mineral resources.

On his path, Prof Leslie Rogers promised to use his connection to bring investors to the state.

He revealed that the state is sitting on excess wealth as it relates to tourism and agriculture.

Some experts and the residents speak on what the state will gain from tourism development.

Event watchers believe that Looking inward in the current economic challenges in the nation will help Governor Kefas meet all his political promises made during electioneering campaign.