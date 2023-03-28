Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made a case for a stronger mutually-benefitting relationship between Nigeria and Britain.

The former Prime Minister said this will further unleash potentials of both countries.

Mr Johnson was the guest speaker at the 16th Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe lecture series with the theme, ‘Rehumanising Human Experience.

Gathered in this hall are diplomats, politicians , captains of industries to deliberate on the 16th Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe lecture series

The Ayam Osigwe annual lecture series brings together intellectual minds to fashion way forward for issues affecting Nigeria, Africa and the world at Large .

The Anyiam osigwe lecture series is to rehumanise the human experience to help tackle level of poverty.

The Deputy State Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat says the series will avail the country the opportunity to tackle current challenges

President elect , represented by former deputy governor of Lagos state , Femi Pedro says Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is ready to work for the unity of the country

The keynote speaker , former prime minister of United Kingdom says for Nigeria to unlock her potentials , the country must uphold the key tenets of democracy.

A one minute silence was observed for Peace Osigwe , the former ceo of Africa magic who made her mark in the entertainment industry.

POST-ELECTION: POLICE, DSS WARN AGAINST VIOLENCE, URGE POLITICIANS TO EXPLORE APPROPRIATE CHANNELS FOR REDRESS.

The Inspector General of Police has lent his voice to the warning by the Department of State Services, DSS, against plans by aggrieved politicians to instigate a breakdown of law and order, in response to the outcome of the elections.

Usman Alkali says any appropriate law enforcement actions would be taken against anyone instigating violence.

A meeting convened by the Inspector General of Police to take a look at the operations of the police during the just concluded elections.

Among those present are Commissioners of Police who took charge of security during the polls.

The Police Chief is mindful of the political fall-out.

But wants aggrieved persons to abide by the law in seeking redress.

Earlier, the Department of State Services issued a warning against any attempt to incite violence and subvert the democratic process.

In the statement, the Spokesman for the Sevice said

“the Service will continue to take necessary measures to checkmate these elements who do not wish the country well.”

In a related action, the DSS said its agents in a joint operation with other security agents arrested a retired Army Officer- Col AU Suleiman.

The DSS alleges that the retired Colonel is part of a 6 man gang of criminals in Kogi State.

But a group has dismissed the claims against the retired Colonel Suleiman, describing him as a revered politician.

The onus of proof is now on the DSS.

