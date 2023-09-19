A Lagos State Government’s Delegation led by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat alongside the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde, Commissioner for Youth, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, Commisioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Special Adviser on Tourism, Mr Idris Aregbe have visited the Mother of Ileri Oluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka MOHBAD to condole her over the Afrobeat Star’s death.

The Deputy Governor who spoke to the family once again assured them that Justice will be done on this matter and that the DSS will join the police for a thorough investigation of the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Deputy Governor also announced the Government will assist the family in all ways possible and that Mohbad’s 5 Month Old child will be well taken care of by the State.