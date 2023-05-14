United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF, has commenced plans to build a clinic in Guma Local Government Area, of Benue state.

The Country Representative, UNICEF Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, after performing the groundbreaking ceremony of the new health facility at FSP Clinic Daudu Guma Local Government Area, said UNICEF is in the business of catering for the health of children in Benue and Nigeria as a whole.

Part of the role of the United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF is to contribute to the amplifying of the healthcare service delivery,

That the reason why they are helping to building a modern health facility especially for women and children.

The Country Representative, UNICEF Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, explains that UNICEF has engaged in yearly support in several hundreds of thousands of Dollars for Benue state in different aspects.

Advertisement

She explains that UNICEF, with the support of donors, have brought in the necessary Vitamin A, to cover all women and all children in the country saying the drugs would be supplied to the FSP Clinic in Daudu so those in the area can access it.

Earlier, she led the UNICEF delegation on a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor’s office where she expresses gratitude to the outgoing government before the end of his administration for all the things achieved together.

Responding on behalf of Governor Samuel Ortom the Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu

He says that UNICEF has done a lot especially as it affects children in the area of education, immunization, primary health care services and out of school children have been minimized due to UNICEF efforts.

He laments that the state is facing challenges of displaced families as a result of armed herdsmen attacks explaining that some have been displaced for up to five years from their ancestral homes and are quartered in ramshackled buildings.

Advertisement