Wife of the Delta state governor, Edith Okowa through a non-government organisation, 05 Initiative has built and equipped a modern clinic for inmates at the Ogwashi-Uku Correctional Centre in Aniocha South Local government area.

Mrs Okowa who inaugurated and handed over the project to Correctional centre and she also donated drugs for their use.

Inaugurating the health facility for the inmates at the Ogwashi-Uku Correctional centre, wife of the Delta state governor says it is in fulfillment of her last year’s birthday pledge which she celebrated here.

The clinic which is equipped with modern facilities will facilitate the care for the inmates as she gave essential drugs to them and all other Correctional centres in the state.

The Controller of Correction centre in the state Command, Mr. Babafemi Jaiyeoba appreciated the gesture.

In a brief sermon, the cleric charges the inmates not to lose hope despite the challenges they face.

Though the administration of her husband governor Ifeanyi Okowa comes to an end later this month, Mrs Edith Okowa promises to continue to attend to the need of downtrodden in the society through NGO, 05 initiative.