Wife of the Delta State Governor Edith Okowa has flagged off the Africa Vaccination week in Asaba as she appeals to residents of the state to avail themselves the opportunity to get their children immunised against diseases and reduce infant mortality.

Wife of the Governor of Delta State represented by wife of the Governor-Elect wants mothers to ensure their children get immunised as health workers will be going to homes, schools, offices and churches to vaccinate them.

Delta State presently has an average of 70 percent routine immunisation coverage with some local councils falling below 50 percent. Hence, the reason to take advantage of this week to increase the coverage

Nursing mothers whose babies were getting vaccinated, thanked the state government for the initiative.

In the coming days health workers will be going across the state to immunised children, and the state government is hoping that the shortfall will be reduced drastically.

Advertisement

Nursing mothers whose babies were getting vaccinated, thanked the state government for the initiative.

In the coming days health workers will be going across the state to immunised children, and the state government is hoping that the shortfall will be reduced drastically.