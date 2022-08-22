Sunshine Stars of Akure unveil Edith Agoye as head coach

The management of Ondo State Football Agency has unveiled a new head coach for Sunshine Stars football club

He is Edith Agoye and he is expected to tutor the Owena Whales in the next Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL season.

A member of the 1995 flying Eagles squad, Agoye took over from Cameroonian tactician, Emmanuel Duech whose contract was not renewed.

Edith Agoye was formerly the senior coach of Enyimba of Aba, Julius Berger football club of Lagos and Shooting stars football of Ibadan Oyo state as his last team.

Present at the unveiling ceremony was the Ondo state commissioner for youth and sports ,General manager Ondo state football agency Prince Babatunde Ogunja, Chief Dele Ajayi, chairman house committee on youth and sports Mr Gbenga Omole.

Edith Agoye was until recently the Coach of Shooting Stars of Ibadan and brought them back from the National League to the Nigerian Professional Football League Premier division after an absence lasting almost a decade.

He also represented the team with distinction scoring in the 1995 FA Cup final Victory against Katsina United at the National Stdium Lagos.

He is a graduate of the Nations Premier University, the University of Ibadan.

