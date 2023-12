Gunmen have attacked players and officials of Sunshine Stars football club of Akure along Ore-Benin Expressway.

The bus convening the Akure darling team was attacked on Thursday morning

According to unconfirmed report, one of them was shot, while the team Manager, Seun Betiku and others sustained varying degrees of injuries

The team members were on their way to Benin city, Edo state to honour this weekend’s Nigeria premier football League match against Insurance of Benin.