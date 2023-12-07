Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has sentenced a political party chieftain, Wahab Hammed, to one year in jail for bribing voters with cash during the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had earlier arraigned him on Wednesday on a two count charge, bordering on conspiracy and bribery, which he pleaded guilty to, prompting Justice Ismail Ijelu to order that he be remanded in the EFCC’s custody pending the review of the facts of the case, slated for Thursday.

On Thursday, EFCC Counsel, Samuel Daji, told the court that during the February 25 elections, the agency received intelligence about the activities of individuals engaging in vote buying and bribery at polling Unit 28 located at Gbaja Girls High School, Surulere, Lagos.

He said, this prompted the EFCC to dispatch a team of operatives to the polling Unit and the Defendant was seen sharing money to bribe voters to vote for his party.

Advertisement

According to the counsel, On sighting the Operatives, the voters ran away, while the Defendant was arrested with the sum of N121,000 in the N500 denomination.

Mr Daji said while under interrogation, the defendant confessed that he is a ward leader of the All Progressives Congress in unit F3 Surulere, Lagos, and that the money found with him was given to him by one Seun Ijitola, a Senior Special Assistant to the Chairman Surulere Local Government, who’s now at large to bribe voters to vote for their party.

He confessed that he had bribed a few voters before he was arrested.

In response, the 70-year old Defendant urged the judge to be lenient in his Sentencing, as he was suffering from hypertension and ulcer. He also said he has six unemployed children.

Advertisement

In convicting the defendant, Justice Ijelu said though he appeared to be remorseful, the gravity of his crimes was significant and that there was need to sanitise the electoral system in the country.

The court added that Section 121(1)(a) and (5) of the Electoral Act, 2022 prescribes five hundred thousand naira as fine or a jail term of twelve months or both, from acts of bribery and conspiracy.

“The defendant is a first time offender and no aggravating factor is found against him. Having made a guilty plea, Imposing a non-custodial sentence may deter him from future misconduct.”

Mr Hammed was subsequently sentenced to a one year jail term, with an option of a N500,000 fine on each of the two counts. The court also ordered that the N121,000 found on him be forfeited to the federal government, and that he should sign an undertaking with the EFCC to always be of good behavior.