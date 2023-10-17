Vice President Kashim Shettima says Nigeria’s strategic partnership with China needs to be scaled up, as it remains key to Africa’s development.

He disclosed that this is already in progress on the part of Nigeria, as President Bola Tinubu has strategically tinkered with the country’s foreign policy to drive and boost investors’ confidence.

Nigeria’s vice President said this when he was hosted by his counterpart in the People’s Republic of China Vice President Han Zheng, at the Diaoyutai State Guest House, Beijing.

Senator Kashim Shettima is in China to represent President Tinubu at the ongoing Belt And Road Initiative Forum.

He also Declared that the rest of Africa stands to gain from a successful Nigeria, and insists that the mutually beneficial relationship will be further enhanced and upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

On his part, Vice President Zheng assured his Nigerian counterpart of continued partnership with Nigeria, hinting that President Jinping’s meeting with VP Shettima would enhance political mutual trust, advance practical cooperation and better develop the bilateral relation between the two countries.

Vice President Shettima was later a guest at the State Banquet hosted by President Jinping and his wife, Madame Peng Liyuan.

VP Shettima is expected to proceed to deliver his Paper titled, “Digital Economy As A New Source Of Growth” and later hold A bilateral meeting with the Chinese President and Prime Minister of Pakistan.

