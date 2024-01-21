The President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has said that the enhancement of engineering education is key to the growth and development of the country.

Mr. Akpabio disclosed this while delivering a keynote address at the Investiture of Margaret Oguntala as the 34th President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

Represented by the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, Mr. Akpabio said that this could be achieved through partnerships with educational institutions, industry leaders, and professional organizations, stressing that it is not the duty of the government alone but involves all stakeholders in the industry.

The Senate President advised engineers to remain committed and contribute to the growth of the nation in the areas of infrastructure, economic growth and adequate training of young professionals to be able to compete favorably within the global environment.

Akpabio commended the engineers for electing the NSE’s first female president, saying it was the correct step toward fostering gender equality and diversity in the field of engineering.

Advertisement

While affirming the 10th National Assembly’s support for the country’s prosperity, Senator Akpabio asked them to enlist Nigerian engineers in the diaspora to help the nation benefit from their skills and expertise.