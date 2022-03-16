Buhari congratulates Balarabe Shehu on election as President of World Engineering Body

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Engineer Mustafa Balarabe Shehu, Past President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, on his election as President-elect of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO).

The President noted that the overwhelming endorsement of Engineer Shehu by the members of the body at the on-going World Engineering summit in Costa Rica, is a testament to his passion for the field of human endeavour as well as his dedication towards ensuring a better ease of life for Nigerians especially rural dwellers, using his familiar terrain of electrical engineering.

As the former Executive Vice President of the body assumes the mantle of leadership of the conglomerate of Engineering organisations across the world in 2023, President Buhari urged him to use his wealth of experience and contacts to address some of the issues bedeviling the profession in the country especially, the unfortunate occurrences of collapsed buildings and improvement in the energy sector.

President Buhari wished the accomplished and multiple award-winning Electrical Engineer a successful tenure.