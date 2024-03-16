The Nigerian Army School of Military engineering Makurdi has reiterated its commitment to ensure that the Nigerian Army Engineers are repositioned by prioritizing developmental projects as well as capacity building.

The Commander of the Corps of Engineers, Major General Philip Eromosele, made this known at the NASME Barracks during the commissioning of Sapper Guest house, Senior non-commissioned officers quarters, road network in the barracks and renovated non-commissioned officers block.

The Commander says that the corps under his watch will continue to reward hard work adding that the development projects in NASME are timely and would further showcase the corps as they prepare to host the Combat Support Arms Training.

This development is said to be aimed at developing the capacity of the Nigerian Army Engineering for support to the Nigerian Army.