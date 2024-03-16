The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority, Oyetunde Ojo has expressed the federal government’s readiness to collaborate with states across Nigeria to address housing deficit in the country.

Mr. Ojo spoke when he paid courtesy visits to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and his Ekiti State counterpart, Biodun Oyebanji.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority, Oyetunde Ojo is moving round the country, with the aim of providing shelter for Nigerians.

In continuation of the tour, Ojo visited some governors in the South-West zone of the country.

His first port of call was the office of the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

He emphasised the commitment of the administration to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and the goal to reduce housing shortage nationwide.

Accompanied by top officials from the Agency, Ojo sought his support in this regard, with Governor Oyebanji pledging the support of the state government for the efforts.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority was in Ondo State for the same purpose.

He sought the support of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in building 1,000 housing units in the state.

On his part, Governor Aiyedatiwa promised to provide the enabling environment for the take off of the project.

Under the new Chairman, the Federal Housing Authority has shown determination to cater for the housing needs of Nigerians, by ensuring affordability and alignment with the culture and tradition of the people.