The Benue State Government has agreed to partner with the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) to provide affordable houses to the people of the State.



Governor Hyacinth Alia made the disclosure when he played host to the team from the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), led by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, at the new Banquet Hall of the Benue State Government House, Makurdi.

The governor who expressed happiness at having the team in the state, said his administration has accepted the offer from the FHA, and will be collaborating with them to develop affordable houses for the people of the state, especially as their proposal is in sync with his administration’s desire to create a new Benue that everyone will be proud of.

Governor Alia, who used the occasion to highlight some of his achievements in office, such as the ongoing construction of the Underpass at High Level roundabout Makurdi as well as the one in Gboko, the massive road construction works within Makurdi and other towns, the installation of solar powered street lights, the injection of 100 new buses at the Benue Links Transport Company, provision of fertilizers to farmers at subsidised rate, the tremendous improvement in the health sector in the state amongst others, equally appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for agreeing to construct a flyover at the Wurukum roundabout, amongst many other interventions from the federal government.

He said the efforts made so far by his administration, is to ensure Benue is placed in the rightful place, and as such, will not turn down efforts aimed towards that direction.

He promised to, on behalf of the state, provide land and any other support the Federal Housing Authority may require for the initiative to be achieved.

Earlier in his remark, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, said they were in the state as part of the new policy of the FHA to consult with all the state governors for end user initiatives in providing houses to citizens of the country.

He said as custodians of land in the states, the governors are in the best position to provide lands and collaborate with the Authority for the success of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in Housing, being the reason they were in Benue state.