The Federal Ministry of Youth has promised a 10% allocation on all its programmes and projects for youths within the disability community in Nigeria

The Minister of Youth visited the National Commission for People with Disabilities (NCPWD) and promised to equip Youths with skills acquisition programmes and leadership training

As the call for inclusive engagement increases, especially for people with disabilities, the Federal Ministry of Youths has agreed to collaborate with the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities

A report according to the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities says over 35 million Nigerians are living with disabilities and about 60 per cent of these numbers are Youths

These young people, despite their physical disabilities, have great intellectual ability to contribute to Nigeria’s development

Advertisement

The Executive Secretary of the Commission therefore requests the visiting Minister of Youths to implement programmes that will bring smiles to the faces of persons with disabilities

The meeting also coincided with a visit by the Vice Chancellor of the Nasarawa State University who announced the State’s approval for full scholarships for Persons with disabilities in Nigeria and a fast-tracked admission process

The planned leadership training by the Ministry of Youth, and gestures from the Nasarawa state university will Foster better inclusion for Persons with disabilities in Nigeria.