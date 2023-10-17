The Ondo state government has dismissed the report making the rounds that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is set to return to Germany for medical vacation.

The government described the report as wicked and misleading.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, the report is concocted and planted by drowning politicians who are still nursing the pains of defeated expectations.

The statement noted that the people of the state are happy over the safe return of the Governor from his medical vacation.

The government said some set of embattled politicians have been having sleepless nights gnashing their teeth in regrets of their failed evil plans.

It added that the story making the rounds is baseless, unfounded and only a figment of the imagination of evil-minded politicians.