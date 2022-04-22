Man machettes girlfriend in Ondo, Akeredolu’s wife pays treatment bill

A lady, Funmilola Ogundare has been allegedly assaulted by her yet-to-be identified boyfriend, who machetted her to a point of death in Ijapo estate area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The victim was met in a pool of blood after the officers of Nigerian Police in Ijapo division, forcefully opened the door to her apartment.

This followed a report from neighbours who heard her groaning in pains.

The Executive Secretary of Ondo State Agency Against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence(OSAA-GBV), Bar. Mrs. Bola Joel-Ogundadegbe, explained that she was informed about the incident by the Police.

She added that the agency quickly notified the First Lady, Chief Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who immediately ordered that the victim be taken to an hospital and, consequently, settled the emergency bills.

According to her, the victim was on oxygen between Wednesday and Thursday in Trauma centre Ondo and back to life this morning, but yet to regain consciousness and strength to talk.

Ogundadegbe, who hinted that no one was yet to identify the so-called boyfriend of the victim, noted that, all what the neighbours knew about him was that he is a footballer.