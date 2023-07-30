Wives of Police Officer led by the wife of the acting inspector general of Police have entered an agreement with UNESCO and the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training for a programme meant to combat hunger.

The programme is a no kinetic approach to tackling insecurity in the country.

The Wife of the acting Inspector General of Police, Elizabeth Egbetokun, is leading police Officers’ wives in a venture meant to fight hunger within and outside the barracks.

The programme, in partnership with UNESCO and the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training, is meant to realize goal 2 of the Sustainable Development Goals which aims at Zero Hunger.

By signing the action plan, all the parties to the programme are reaffirming their commitment to agriculture programmes that will foster food security as a means of combating national security challenges.

In the coming days, the police officers wives are to begin implementing the programme across various police formations.