As women across the globe celebrated international women’s day, the police officers wives association (POWA) in Imo State used the occasion to empower one hundred wives of less privileged police officers.

Speaking at the occasion the wife of Imo State Commissioner of Police Jemima Aboki said the gesture is meant to honour the selfless contributions of those officers towards nation Building.

Speaking at the event as a special gues, the police commissioner, CP Aboki Danjuma applauded the IMO POWA for their selfless sacrifice and support to their husband and the command in general.

This year’s international women’s day has it’s theme “Inspiring, inclusion, valuing and empowering women”