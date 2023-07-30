The need for collaborative efforts in tackling immigration challenges in the country has been re-emphasized.

This came to light when the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Caroline Adepoju paid a working visit to command posts in Akwa Ibom state.

Akwa Ibom, an oil-producing state in the Niger Delta, shares Biorders with about sixteen riverine communities with Cameroun, thus, plays a critical role in Nigeria’s immigration landscape.

Perhaps it may be the reason the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service embarks on her maiden visit to the state as the searchlight beams on safeguarding the nation’s borders.

The uniqueness of the territorial borderline means an inspection visit to the various command posts in the state and the capabilities of the officers are well in line.

The visit of the Comptroller General of Immigration signifies a renewed focus on collaboration and operational excellence.