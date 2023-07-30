The body of the Nigeria’s former Chief of General Staff, Lt. General Oladipo Diya has been laid to rest in his hometown, Odogbolu, Ogun state after the funeral service held at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Diocese of Odogbolu.

President Bola Tinubu who was represented at the event by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun described the deceased as a selfless and diligent leader whose contributions to nation- building remains a reference point to coming generations.

It was a celebration of life spent in service of humanity, nation building and defence of territorial integrity of a nation.

Family members of Oladipo Diya were joined by friends and associates at the Cathedral Church of St Paul, Dioceses of Odogbolu, Ogun State.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Ijebu Diocese, Rt. Reverend Babatunde Ogunbanwo, described the deceased as a lover of God who served God’s purpose for his family, his work and his country.

President Bola Tinubu who was represented by the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun said although the death of Oladipo Diya was painful but his impactful life and legacies were sufficient to console Nigerians.

Others say the deceased was a bold and courageous military leader of great repute; disciplined and forthright.

Dignitaries at the event included the Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, Ogun government functionaries, former military administrators and captains of industry.