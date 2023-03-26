A former Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lt- General Oladipo Diya (Rtd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni is dead.

He died in the early hours of Sunday, according to a statement on behalf of the family by Barrister Prince Oyesinmilola Diya.

The former Ogun Military Administrator was born on April 3, 1944.

Diya joined the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna and fought during the Civil War.

He later attended the US Army School of Infantry, the Command and Staff College, Jaji (1980–1981) and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

While serving in the military, Diya studied law at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he obtained an LLB degree before proceeding to Law School, where he was called to bar as Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He was arrested for allegedly planning a trumped-up coup to unseat Abacha.

He was condemned to death by firing squad with men like Maj.-Gen Abdulkarim Adisa on April 28, 1998.

Read Full Family Statement Announcing General Diya’s Death Below..

On behalf of the entire Diya family home and abroad; We announce the passing on to Glory of our dear Husband,Father, Grandfather,brother, Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (Rtd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni.

Our dear Daddy passed onto glory in the early hours of 26th March 2023.

Please keep us in your prayers as we mourn his demise in this period. Further announcements will be made public in due course.

Barrister Prince Oyesinmilola Diya, on behalf of the family.

FEC MOURNS GENERAL OLADIPO DIYA

The federal executive council has sent its condolence to the family of retired Lietenant General Oladipo Diya and the Government of Ogun State over the death of the former chief of General staff to the late head of state General Sani Abacha.

General Diya was the Military Governor of Ogun State in 1984 , he was also the Chief of Defence Staff, and the Chief of General Staff between 1993 and 1997.

The federal cabinet’s condolence was conveyed by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

He described the former Chief of General Staff as a seasoned Military officer with admirable administrative capabilities as Military military Governor and Chief of Defence staff and the chief of General staff.

He says General Diya was a notable statesman who made invaluable contributions to nation-building, And The Federal Executive Council prays to God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.

There will be a minute of silence in honour of the General Oladipo Diya at the next Federal Executive council Meeting at the Chambers of the Presidential villa in Abuja.