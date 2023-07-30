The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of twenty five persons involved in the stealing of food and non food items in the government warehouses and Other private warehouses within Yola the Adamawa State Capital.

The Adamawa State Police Public Relations Officer SP Suleiman Ngoruje said the police and other security personnel in the State were doing everything possible to retrieve the items stolen by the miscreants.

He assured the people of Adamawa state that the security agencies will not hesitate to arrest whoever violates the directives of the State Governor, Mr Ahmadu Fintiri on the 24 Hour Curfew imposed to ensure the restoration of Security in the State Capital.

Protesting Youth had earlier on Sunday reportedly looted Adamawa State Government warehouses and Other private Warehouses in the State Capital Yola over the rising cost of living.

The protesters reportedly stole grains and Other Non Food Items from the warehouses following which Governor Ahmadu Fintiri imposed a 24Hour curfew on the City to restore order.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA expressed worry over the activities of hoodlums in Adamawa State while appealing to the authorities to provide adequate security to their warehouse in the State.

NEMA appealed to the youths to be calm as the items are meant to be distributed to the poor Nigerians in order to cushion the hardships they are facing.