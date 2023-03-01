The Borno state police command has arrested 50 persons suspected to have involved in looting of shops when fire razed maiduguri Monday market on Sunday the 26th of February 2023.



Parading the suspect before newsmen the state police public relations officer Sani Kamilu Shatambaya disclosed that the suspects were arrested at the scene of the incident.

Also paraded is a 20 year old who is in connection with destruction and burning of a Civilian JTF Hilux Vehicle, with body registration number 001 attached to Sector 3.

The PPRO assured that the police would do all it can to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act are brought to book.