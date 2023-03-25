Governments at all levels have been advised to partner relevant stakeholders in a bid to tackle poverty in the country.

This formed part of discussions at the 45th annual Lions Club day with the United Nations which held in Lagos.

Speakers at the event highlighted the menace of hunger and poverty while calling on government to do more.

Participants at the event said a lot of Nigerians are malnourished.

They stated that hunger is a real problem, with more than 30% of people going to bed hungry every night.

