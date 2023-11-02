Fifty-nine out of the sixty-nine students of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife who were arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday night have been released.The students were released to both the management of the Institution as well as parents and Guardians who besieged the Commission’s Zonal office in Ibadan on Wednesday.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olanrewaju thanks the officials of the EFCC for the quick profiling and eventual release of the students in less than twenty four hours.

The Statement appeals to students who were victims of the raid to put the experience behind them and move on with their lives.

It also thanked the other students who rallied round their affected colleagues for being their brothers’ keepers without being violent nor exhibiting any act of vandalism.

The Statement however urged the Commission to partner with management of various Institutions of higher learning to organize workshops for students across Faculties on the danger of financial crimes and cyber criminalities.