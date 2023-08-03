Twitter has filed a lawsuits in France San Francisco Federal court against a non-profit organisation whose research criticised the platform.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), which has offices in the US and the UK, has been charged by X Corp with engaging in “unlawful acts” in order to “improperly gain access” to its data.

Elon Musk, the owner of X Corp, was accused by CCDH of attempting to stifle any critics.

CCDH is a non-profit organisation that researches and campaigns against online hate.

Its reports have been widely cited in the press.

“Elon Musk’s latest legal threat is straight out of the authoritarian playbook – he is now showing he will stop at nothing to silence anyone who criticizes him,” said Imran Ahmed, chief executive of CCDH, in a statement.

CCDH research had shown that hate and disinformation was “spreading like wildfire on the platform under Musk’s ownership”, Mr Ahmed claimed.

He accused the X Corp boss of attempting to “shoot the messenger”.

News of the legal case, filed on Monday, emerged shortly after a fiery exchange of legal letters – the first, threatening legal action – from X Corp lawyer Alex Spiro was followed by a forthright response from CCDH’s US lawyer Roberta Kaplan.

Responding to the legal letter from X Corp, Ian Russell, father of Molly Russell, who serves as a CCDH UK board member, asserted Elon Musk’s legal action amounted to an “unprecedented attack on civil society”.