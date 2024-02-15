The Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) has resumed the production of military equipment and civilian products after years of shutdown.

Talented Nigerians skilled in fabricating arms and ammunition, are to be engaged by the company in a bid to tackle insecurity bedeviling parts of the country.

Our correspondent in Plateau State, Funom Joshua, reports on the development.

The Director General of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, Major General Aniedi Effiong, visited the headquarters of the Three Division of the Nigerian Army, Jos Plateau State.

In recent times, Plateau State has had high levels of insecurity.

This visit by the DICON Director General has brought relief to residents in this crisis-prone state.

He confirmed that the company has begun production of various types of arms and ammunition.

The general officer commanding the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army made a plea for the military company to employ talented residents with knowledge of gun fabrication but currently operating without documentation.

In a related development, Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN under HAKORIN DAMISA 4 during a clearance operations, discovered an isolated structure which turned out to be a weapons fabrication factory in Pakachi community of Mangu council area of Plateau State.

A 25 year male suspect was arrested and significant number of illicit firearms and related equipment were recovered during the raid.