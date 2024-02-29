President Bola Tinubu says the void left by the late Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu will be difficult to fill.

President Tinubu spoke when he visited the Palace of Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye and the residence of the Akeredolus.

The president also visited the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, the State capital.

Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that this is the first visit of President Bola Tinubu to Ondo State, since he was elected to govern Nigeria.

President Tinubu was received at the Akure airport by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, top government officials and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In Owo, he acknowledged the courage and fearlessness of the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, especially his passion for good governance.

In his response, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye thanked the President for the visit and described him as a caring leader.

Some APC chieftains also commended the President for the visit.

President Tinubu also visited the family of the late Governor, who was buried last Friday.

The President also visited the residence of the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, where he assured Nigerians of better days ahead.