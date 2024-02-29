Katsina state task force for the promotion of food security says it has issued a 48 hours notice to 250 identified warehouses used to hoard food items in the state or risk being forced open.

The task force headed by the chief of staff to the Katsina state government gave the ultimatum during an inspection to suspected areas in the state capital.

An operational outing was carried out by the taskforce to show readiness of the team to enforce the laws.

The state government has been calling on the grain merchants to identify with the yearnings and plight of the people at this crucial time by opening up their warehouses to crash the food price.

Already the team has given a 48 hours ultimatum to the grain merchants.

Advertisement

It is expected that the exercise will bring positive improvement to the food supply chain and consequently cause a forced reduction in price.