The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi has berated some State governments, politicians and officials for hoarding palliative provided by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

This is just as the distribution of food items to Muslim faithful provided by the associates of President Bola Tinubu continues in the southwest region.

It is a monthly gesture to give to the needy in Iwo community by Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi.

This time around, instead of inviting them to his palace, he embarked on a house to house distribution.

Beneficiaries are mostly aged most of whom cannot afford to walk a lot distance.

Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi is optimistic that the economic Policy of the President will yield positive results.

Elsewhere, the distribution of food items to Muslim faithful in the southwest region by the associates of the President, Bola Tinubu continues in Osogbo.

The food item were given to the Muslims through various Imams, Islamic groups and organizations.

Beneficiaries pray for a successful tenure in office for the President.