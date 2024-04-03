A two-day conference of NATO foreign ministers begins on Wednesday in Brussels to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Washington Treaty’s signing.

Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski will represent Poland. He and his NATO counterparts will also talk about the Alliance’s upcoming summit in Washington in July, as well as the question of who would succeed Jens Stoltenberg, the current NATO Secretary General.

Sweden, the 32nd member to join the Alliance on March 7th, will also be welcomed. Additionally, Stoltenberg’s proposal to create a $100 billion special fund for Ukraine will be discussed during the conference.

Attending the meeting will be U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who just got to Brussels from Paris. Blinken met with Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu and President Emmanuel Macron while in the French capital. He underlined that arms deliveries are “absolutely essential” and that Ukraine is going through a “critical moment.”

Meanwhile, at a press briefing in Brussels on Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said that the U.S. does not support either Ukraine attacking targets in Russian territory or the idea of ​​sending Western soldiers “into the battlefield” in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will attend a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on Thursday. There are also plans for a meeting with partners from the Indo-Pacific region: Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea, dedicated to common security challenges.

To mark the anniversary of the signing of the founding document of NATO on April 4, 1949, the original North Atlantic Treaty, also known as the Washington Treaty, was brought to Brussels from Washington. It will be on display at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, the document will return to Washington.