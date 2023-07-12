NATO leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lithuania’s capital on Wednesday to conclude a meeting that focused on assisting Ukraine in its battle against Russia’s incursion and discussing Ukraine’s future inside the alliance.

At a joint news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Zelenskyy stated that he realises some countries are reluctant to accept Ukraine joining the alliance at this time owing to worries of a world war, and that it is clear Ukraine cannot join while the conflict with Russia continues.

NATO leaders said in a written statement Tuesday that the alliance “will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when allies agree and conditions are met,” reiterating their support for Ukraine’s membership but falling short of any specific commitments or timeline sought by Zelenskyy.

According to Zelenskyy, the statement means the prerequisites will be met after Ukraine’s land is secure.

Stoltenberg emphasized a three-part package for more closely integrating Ukraine with NATO, including work on interoperability between Ukrainian and NATO forces, the formation of a new NATO-Ukraine council, which met for the first time on Wednesday, and the removal of a requirement for Ukraine to complete a membership action plan on its path to membership.

Russia has issued several statements during the summit stating that security assistance for Ukraine and NATO expansion represent a threat to Russia.

Stoltenberg repeated NATO’s position that it is only for Ukraine and NATO allies to decide if Ukraine will join the alliance and that “Moscow doesn’t have a veto.”

Britain said members of the Group of Seven, or G7, leading industrialised nations planned to announce a new framework for allies providing long-term security support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy welcomed the move, saying that while the best security guarantee for Ukraine would be NATO membership, the G7 action would be a concrete step in support of Ukraine’s security. He added that Ukraine has already spoken to nations outside of the G7 that are interested in joining as well.

Stoltenberg said that while guarantees, documents and meetings are important, the most urgent task for allies is to provide Ukraine with enough weapons.

Zelenskyy was also set to hold separate talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday.